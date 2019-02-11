Two arrested on drug charges

Two Bay County men were arrested early Friday morning after being stopped for speeding in the Sunny Hills area.

Anthony Lee Hinkle

Just after midnight on February 8, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Anthony Lee Hinkle.

After narcotics certified K9, Kash, alerted to the odor of narcotics, the deputy initiated a search of the vehicle. He then located a “loaded” glass pipe and multiple prescription pills, which were identified as oxycodone.  The substance in the pipe tested positive for methamphetamine.

Hinkle was arrested for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Matthew Blake Summers

Hinkle’s passenger, 35-year-old Matthew Blake Summers, was arrested on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Summers was out on bond for recent felony drug charges out of Bay County at the time of the stop.

Both men were booked into the Washington County Jail.

