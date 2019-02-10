Two Houston men arrested in Washington County

Two Florida Highway Patrol State Troopers were monitoring eastbound traffic along 1-10 in Washington County on February 9. Troopers observed a 2019 Dodge Caravan and observed the driver not wearing his seat belt. He then initiated a traffic stop on the van. While talking to the driver, several criminal indicators were observed. A FHP K-9 unit was called and gave a positive indication to the vehicle. A probable cause search was then conducted. During the search, 23 fraudulent Florida driver licenses and 1 fraudulent Indiana driver license were located with each of them bearing a different name and address on them while having the same photo. Twenty of the twenty-four names listed on the individual driver licenses have been positively identified as victims. Within the vehicle, four hand written ledgers were discovered containing personal identification information belonging to a total of forty-three possible victims. A large amount of cash, and additional items were also seized for further investigation. Both occupants were arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail and have been charged with 133 felony charges related to Identity Theft. This investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected. Both occupants are from the Houston, Texas area.

Charges:

1. Possession of Personal Information (Felony)

2. Possession Counterfeit Driver’s License (Felony)

Driver arrested: Derron Skinner (yoa 27); Passenger arrested: Erik Castaneda (yoa 37).