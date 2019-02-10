rose pruning workshop

submitted by Glenda Wilson

An informal workshop was held at the Extension Center on Pruning Roses. Our local rose expert or should I say rosarian, Matthew Orwat, addressed the basics of winterization for roses: the three C’s—CUT, CLEAN AND COVER. This workshop was mostly how to properly CUT or PRUNE ROSES.

Pruning the rose allows it to remain dormant and to get a period of needed rest. If not, during one of our warm spells in February the rose may think it is time to grow.

When should I prune—By February 14th in our area is the rule. (Think Valentines Day!) Then, how much should you prune? We learned today that a shrub rose can be pruned a bit more severely than a Tea rose. A basic rule is to cut back to about three feet and be sure to take off all of the leaves. The exception to this rule is one-time bloomers/climbers. These you prune after blooming. The Climbers bloom on old wood so do not cut back so severely.

Spores will winter over and when the warmth of spring arrives, they will return if all of the leaves are not removed and this also means from the ground around the rose as well.

There will be additional workshops on Rose care, like when to fertilize, how much to fertilize, what type of fertilize, proper watering, etc. just watch for this information coming from the extension office, news papers, and/or call Matthew Orwat, (850) 638-6180.