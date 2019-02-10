Jenings obit

Foster L. Jenings, 91 of Panama City Beach, formerly of Marianna, passed away on Friday February 8 at the Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center.

He was preceded in death by his wife Helen K. Jenings. He is survived by his children Raymond Jenings (Shirley) of Lynn Haven, Monica Jenings Phillips (Tim) of Lynn Haven, and Lennie Jenings (Gloria) of Panama City Beach. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ashlee Phillips Shields (Cody) of Panama City Beach, Alex Phillips and fiancé Nick Alexander of Lynn Haven, Matthew Jenings of Lynn Haven, and Emily Brandes (Nathan) and great grandsons Michael and Hutch of Huntsville, AL.

Our dad was a lifelong member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Marianna and also a member of Holy Nativity Episcopal Church in Panama City. He was a layreader at St. Luke’s for over 50 years. He was a member of the Marianna Elks Lodge and the Marianna Jaycees where he held numerous positions over the years. He was also involved in the community as a little league baseball coach for more than 20 years.

He graduated from Marianna High School in 1945 and from The University of Florida in 1949 with a business degree. He worked at Harrison Chevrolet from 1949-1961 and then went to work in the Jackson County Tax Collector’s Office. He was elected Tax Collector in 1976 and served two terms. He was the owner and operator of The Waffle Iron of Marianna for 12 year.

Our dad was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather and was a true friend to many. He loved The University of Florida as a student and continued that love of his alma mater throughout his life. He enjoyed attending Gator football games with friends and family until he was unable to make the trip to Gainesville. He was so proud of his entire family, especially his grandchildren, and made every effort to attend all of their extracurricular activities even as it got harder for him to do so.

We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Community Health and Rehabilitation Center in Panama City for the care and compassion shown to our dad and our entire family while he was there. We’d also like to thank the Bonifay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for taking over his care after Hurricane Michael. We will miss him greatly but are thankful for his 91 years and the love he showed all of us.

Memorial service will be at 3 p.m., Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at the MacKinnon Hall in Marianna FL. with Fathers, Steve Bates & David Green officiating. Graveside Committal will follow in the church cemetery with James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in Marianna is in charge of arrangements.