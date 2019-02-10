Chance obit

Phyllis Elizabeth Hodges Chance, age 70 of Marianna, FL passed from this life on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, FL. She was born on September 8, 1948 to the late Riley C. and Margaret (Hersey) Hodges in Marianna, FL.

Phyllis has been a lifelong resident of the Jackson County area and she is a member of New Salem Baptist Church of Marianna.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by one brother, Wendell Hodges, one sister, Faye Hodges and two son in laws, Glen “Skip” Delph and Brandon Hatcher.

Survivors include, one son, Zach Chance of Marianna, FL, one daughter, Spring Hatcher of Marianna, FL, three brothers, David Hodges and wife Gail of Lynn Haven, FL, Doug Hodges and wife Nancy of Waycross, GA, Sam Hodges and wife Gwen of Marianna, FL, two sisters, Pearl Smith and husband Bob of Sardis, GA, Janice Williams and husband Frank of Kynesville, FL, one granddaughter, Kayleigh Chance, one sister in law, Lannie Hodges of Chipley, FL, numerous nieces and nephews and her loving family pet, Chelsea.

A Memorial Service celebrating Phyllis’s life will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 12:30 P.M. at New Salem Baptist Church of Marianna, FL with David Hodges and Reverend Joey Woodruff officiating. Memorialization will follow by cremation. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

