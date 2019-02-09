General election in Vernon

The City of Vernon will hold a General Election on Tuesday, March 12, to elect five City Council members and a mayor. The term for all positions will be two years, and candidate qualifying started Friday, February 8. Qualifying ends Thursday, February 14, at 4 p.m.

Voter registration will close on Monday, February 11, at 4 p.m. and registration forms are available at Vernon City Hall or at the Washington County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Polls will open Tuesday, March 12, at 7 a.m. at Vernon City Hall, and remain open until 7 p.m.

Voting equipment will be tested and sealed on Monday, March 11, at 9:30 a.m.