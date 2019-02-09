Chipola Fall Dean’s List announced

MARIANNA—A total of 365 students made the Chipola College Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Fall Semester 2018.

To be placed on the Dean’s List, a student must take 12 or more semester hours of courses and make an average of 3.25 (B+) to 4.0 (A) in all courses.

Students who made perfect averages of 4.0—straight A’s—and their hometowns are:

Alford—Alyssa Cowart, Joanie Fox, William Singleton.

Altha—Melody Holt, Jared Lilly, Mikayla Lloyd, Morgan Roberts.

Bascom— Wesley Stephens.

Blountstown— Citlali Gutierrez, Madison Peacock, Weston Schrock, Mary Williams, Anna Gillis.

Bonifay— Adryan Alred, Olivia Cotton, Shauni Hooper, Robert Justice, Kendra Moses, Jarrett Segers, MacKenzie Smith, Melea Smith, Sarah Vickery, Cody White, Isabella Wilson.

Bristol— Jonathan Hall, Allison Myers.

Chipley— Hannah Barbee, Amynah Binmahfooz, Sufyan Binmahfooz, Nathaniel Bowen, Joshua Bruner, Kellie Coatney, Brittany Dominguez, Cameron Goff, Celina Jones, Kacy Lawson, Mackenzie Miles, Kayla Rudd, Tera Savell, Gregory Shaub, Denise Spracklen, Lila Taylor, Autumn Wells.

Clarksville— Sarah Hall, Sheryl Smith.

Cottondale— Lindie Dilmore, Joseph Hayes, Taajwar Pope, Katryna Willett, Natalee Williams, Erin Wright.

Cypress— Mara Elmore.

Fountain— Kiley Bullock.

Graceville— Leanna Bell, Bethany Kerr, Garrett Steverson.

Grand Ridge— Michael Black, Allison Brown, Amanda Burns, Brian Gay, Tristan Mulder, Madeline Wright.

Greenwood— Caroline Gilley, Cydney Granberry, Tamarique Jones.

Hosford— Mary Brown, Duncan Hosford.

Marianna— Tanner Andress, Matthew Bruner, Caleb Callahan, Kristen Chambliss, Timothy Clair, Cindel Cobb, Bethany Griswell, Maxwell Harrell, Nakeysha Holden, Alyson James, Devon Jernigan, Madison Kincaid, Mikayla Lewin, Latisha Opfermann, Sheridan Padgett, Mathew Pelham, Chelsey Pettis, Elaine Pfister, Ryan Reed, Ethan Sapp, Robert Scott, Turner Seay, Hannah Shouppe, Valerie Sims, Tanner Turnmire, Brandon Tyus, Alyssa Willey, Mason Young.

Ponce De Leon—Jacob Murley.

Sneads— Jennifer English, Emily Glover, Garrett McDaniel, Robert Rogers.

Westville— Jacob Sumner, Morgan Thomas, Cassidy Trammell.

Out of District— Ana Bernardo De Silva of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sarah-Grace Lockard of Ariton, Ala., Jessica Mobley of Ashford, Ala., Bethany Mixon of Cottonwood, Ala., Mary Keyton, Payton Kirkland of Dothan, Ala., Bailey Fenn of Ozark, Ala., Amy Woodham of Slocomb, Ala., Scott Gilbert, Jakob Watson of Crawfordville,Taylor Scala of Orlando, David Keeney of Panama City, Kent Pridemore, Steven Rock of Quincy, Bon Clarke, Kyle Collins, Joshua Letchworth, Dallas Spears of Tallahassee, Brianna Bailey of Wewahitchka, Bikim Biyombo of Windermere, Cameron Hand of Bainbridge, Ga., Emily Brown of Donalsonville, Ga., Daniel Cerda of Statesboro, Ga., Jessica Thomas of Bonifay, La., Daniel Oladapo of Hyattsville, Md., Corey Rosier of Waldorf, Md., Loba Lorng of Paris, France., Shaela Gardner of Cordova, Tenn., LaQuan Butler of Lancaster, Tex., Dwayne Walker of Milwaukee, Wis., Tammie Lijbers of Schiedam, The Netherlands.

Students who earned grade point averages ranging from 3.25(B+) to 3.99 (A) and their hometowns are:

Alford— Rebekah Blanchette, Savannah Clemmons, Hannah Hall, Joshua Tindall, Jephri White, Eli Whitehead.

Altha— Thomas Hutchison, Jenny Liffick, Haley Stone, Nathalie Yoder.

Bascom— Natalie Baggett, Coleman Duraso.

Blounstown— Carlee Barfield, Charles Brunner, Benjamin Clements, Sofia Coley, Emilee Holmes, Marcela Molina, Arizona Phinney, Allyson Vickery, Sabry White.

Bonifay— Katee Brown, Sara Coates, Caleb Cooley, Alexis Fritz, William Gould, Kendal Guthrie, Haley Helms, Annalia Hornsby, Kodie King, Jessica Martinez, Kye Maty, Jaycelyn Merchant, Savannah Messer, Kendall Mitchell, Aroosa Mushtaq, Heather Nelson, Mollie Niemi, Spencer Prescott, Kelly Prikken, Christopher Rathbun, Emily Shelby, Nicholas Stewart, Toni Stewart, Madison Vallandingham, Jessica Vergara, Katie Wilcox, Allison Williams, Joseph Young.

Bristol— Caroline Carson, Michael Marotta, Thomas Strohecker.

Campbellton— Nakia Donald, Hannah White.

Caryville—Caleb Sellers, Whitney White,

Chipley— Richard Adkison, Austin Blaess, Danny Bouton, Brittany Cade, Kallee Chamberlain, James Clark, Kaci Compton, Rebecca Day, Danielle Henry, Lauryl Hinson, Tinsley Hodges, Jameila Hogan, McKenzie Hunter, Kaylee Jeffries, Alexandra Kellner, Matthew Kennison, Katelyn King, Justin Lee, Ciara McEntyre, Cullan Murray, Lisa Patel, Brittany Roche, Savannah Schaubhut, Zane Shafer, Heather Stephens, Jared Waldrip, Ansleigh Walters, Kathleen Weber, Brian Williams, Jamison York.

Clarksville— James Willis.

Cottondale— Ryan Carter, Daya Jackson, Antonia Johnson, Taylor McDaniel, Payton Melvin, Holly Morris, Bradley Vickery, Gracie Zick.

Fountain— Katelyn McClure.

Graceville— Justin Carter, Alyssa Collins, Levi Collins, Korbin Haller, Jesse Harris, Lauralyn Jernigan, Blake Kerr, Caroline King, Gabriel Maqueira, Brooke McIntosh, Conner McQueen, Georgia Nichols, Avary Potts, Brady Powell.

Grand Ridge— Katimarie Barnes, Baylee Childs, Dak Tung Darbyshire, Richard Gable, Anthony Kenner, Kimberly Kever, Madison O’Pry, Courtney Parrish, John Stone, Olivia Wester.

Greenwood— Cassie Brown, Pender Johnson, Karissa Mercer, Kayla Odom.

Hosford— Cierra White.

Malone— Jonathan Treadway.

Marianna— Garrett Ames, Ronald Angerbrandt, Riley Arunakul, Ariel Beswick, Jahnay Beswick, Chloe Bruner, Jacob Chabot, Steven Clevenger, Selena Cobb-Jaramillo, Candace Cunningham, Mallory Dean, Sarah Deese, Abante Gardner, Emma Ham, Amanda Harris, Richard Hermann, Rebekah Hilburn, Sydney Jansen, Mary Johnson, Morgan Johnson, Henry Knowles, Daniel Lewis, Derik Lipford, Zachary Malone, Carolyn McInnis, Destiny Metzler, Dietrich Myers, Jordan Newman, Hannah Newsome, Hannah Nobles, Lorie Norling, Lacey O’Neal, Freddy Pruett, Alexis Pueschel, Chase Roberts, Joseph Sims, David Smith, Jonathan Smith, Adrian Staley, Carlos Staley, Matthew Suggs, Hailey Sullivan, Latoya Terry, Devin Thomas, Daniel Tillman, Leah Tucker, Nicholas Walker, TyAnna White, Garrett Williams, Ashley Willis, Joshua Wynn.

Sneads— Lana Barfield, Morgan Laramore, Jared Robinson Ma’Kaelin Sneads.

Vernon— Karmin Compton, Morgan Dale, Andrew Smith.

Westville— Savannah Burgess, Mallory Vann.

Out of District— Taylor Harper of Ashford, Ala. Cory Layton of Cottonwood, Ala. Yasmin Adderson, Ashleigh Braswell of, Dothan, Ala. Christopher Anderson of Madison, Ala., Landry Tharp, Stephanie Woodard of Ozark, Ala., Griffin Hampton of Paradise Valley, Ariz., Ibrahima Sankare of Phoenix, Ariz., Kirsten Smith, Brianna Steverson ofChattahoochee, Jacob Dismuke of Crawfordville, Tyra Brown, Ally Williams of Havana, Gabrielle Cutie of Hialeah, Jose Visaez of Jacksonville, Payton Clark of Orlando, Emily Byram, Michael Cullen, Caroline Dykes, Chelsea Hammers ofPanama City, Jacob Stanley of Parkland, Amber King, Andrea Potter of Quincy, Nicholas Tripp of St. Johns, Adrian Johnson Cruz, Jozsef Rohrbacher of Tallahassee, Dustin Parker of Wewahitchka, Nicholas Hanson of Youngstown, Vincent Johnson of Atlanta, Ga., Robert Bennett, Christopher Washington of Lilburn, Ga., Connor Kehl of Eden Prairie, Minn., Samya James of Moss Point, Miss., Leticia Omori of Curitiba, Panama, Brazil, Candela Figueroa of Villa Clara, Argentina., Thais Uyema Kanashiro of Lima, Peru, Malik Zachery of Warners, N.Y., Cheikh Faye Thies of Otario, Senegal, Adrian Myers of Elizabethtown Pa., Joshua Rivera of Carolina P.R., Julio Carrion Melendez of Toa Alta, P.R., Cameron Gooden of Frisco, Tex., Bitumba Baruti of Democratic Republic of the Congo, Valerie Nesbitt of Nassau, V.I.