VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets ended their regular season Thursday night with a 52-45 loss to the South Walton Seahawks. Despite a poor shooting night the Jackets were able to hold the lead until the middle of the fourth quarter but were not able to hold off the Seahawks who used three 3 pointers in the fourth quarter to earn the victory. Maurice Hargrove led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 18 points followed by Dyvion Bush with 8, K’wan Powell with 7, Caeden McDonald with 6, Wayne Potter with 3, Nathan Harcus with 2 and Austin Angerbrandt with 1.

Vernon will host the 1A District 2 Basketball Tournament Tuesday, Friday and Saturday of next week. Tuesday’s games will see Graceville against Sneads while Blountstown plays Vernon. The winner of Tuesday night’s Graceville/Sneads game will play Holmes County on Friday while the winner of the Blountstown/Vernon game will play Cottondale. The winners of those two games will advance to the championship game on Saturday. Game times are 6:00 and 7:30.