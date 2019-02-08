Suggs obit

Myra P. Suggs, age 59 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on February 8, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Myra was born on May 20, 1959 in Hartford, Alabama to Eudon and Quida Hewett Pettis. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Myra was a 1977 graduate of Vernon High School. She worked for the Florida Department of Transportation as a Local Programs Coordinator. She was an avid supporter of the Chipley Tiger 100 Club and a member of First Baptist Church Chipley.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Mike Suggs of Chipley, Florida; two sons: Jason Suggs of Chipley, Florida, Joey “Chop” Suggs and wife Briana of Chipley, Florida; brother: Arthur Pettis of Bonifay, Florida; mother in law: Madine Owen of Chipley, Florida; sister’s in law: Cindy Pettis of Bonifay, Florida, Barbara Lowe of Marianna, Florida; Nina and Nana’s grandbabies: Blaine Suggs, Jaycee Suggs, Addyson Suggs, Hadley Suggs, Zoey Suggs; numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Funeral service will be held 2P.M. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Mike Orr and Rev. Phillip Gainer officiating. Interment will follow in Oakie Ridge Baptist Church. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 12-2P.M. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Chipley, Florida.