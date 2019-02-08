Productions at HCHS

The Holmes County High School Drama Department will present the production RED this Friday February 8 and Saturday February 9 in the HCHS Drama Room beginning at 7:00pm.

RED, features artist Mark Rothko at the height of his career. Viewed through the lens of his youthful new assistant, Ken, we witness Rothko at the pinnacle of his creativity, but struggling through the creation of a series of large paintings, commissioned as a series intended to feature in New York’s brand-new Four Seasons Restaurant. As Ken and Rothko paint, they challenge each other to ask big questions about art: what it takes to create it and what its role should be in the world. Set in the 1950s, and based on a series of real events, Red takes a compelling look at the ever-changing relationship between an artist and his creations.

The RED cast includes current HCHS student Bryce Etheridge and former HCHS student John David Brown. Tickets are on sale. Limited Seating.

RED is presented by special arrangement with DRAMATISTS PLAY SERVICE, INC.

This years annual Decades of Music will feature Disney music. The special “Decades of Disney” will be March 14, 15, 16 in HCHS Auditorium. All your favorite Disney songs in one show!

For more information please call HCHS at 547 – 9000 or on facebook at Holmes County High School Drama Department.