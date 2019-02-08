Drug/traffic stop

On January 28, the Chipley Police Department K-9 unit initiated a traffic stop on a Red Nissan pickup truck for an equipment violation. The officer noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle the passenger identified as Christopher Gough was found to be in possession of a white powdery substance, which field tested positive for cocaine. Gough was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Jail.

Chief Scott Thompson urges anyone with information about drug activity to contact the Police Department at (850) 638-6310 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 638-TIPS.

Christopher S. Gough 38 y/o of Golden, Colorado

· Possession of Cocaine