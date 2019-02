The Chipley Tigers fell to the Holmes County High School Blue Devils in boys basketball on Thursday by a score of 73-65.

Scoring for Holmes County were: E. Reddice 23, A. Potter 3, B. Richards 10, W. Bailey 8, H. Tadlock 4, D. Powell 20, B. Rich 5.

Scoring for Chipley were: Tyrell Blackmon 13, Zac Wilson 2, Zahir Potter 5, Isaac Berry 24, Jackson Swearingin 11, Jordon Boston 8, Kolton Cox 2.