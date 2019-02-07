Shealy obit

James “Jim” Dewey Shealy, age 90 of Tallahassee, FL, passed from this life on Monday, February 4, 2019. He was born on November 28, 1928 in Shamrock, FL to the late Dewey Hazael and Mary (Coleman) Shealy.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Pyritz.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Grace (Gill) Shealy of Tallahassee, FL, three sons, Tim Shealy and wife Lisa of Tallahassee, FL, Mark Shealy of Jacksonville, FL, Philip Shealy of Jacksonville, FL, one sister, Evelyn Polk and husband Joe of Pensacola, FL, four grandson, Ryan Shealy and wife Anna, Wade Shealy, Matthew Shealy and Michael Shealy.

Jim was a beloved husband and father. He was a great provider. He was a man of many hats. He enlisted in the Army and served our country just after WWII. He was a carpenter in St Louis. He once sold snow cones with his wife, Grace, a retired firefighter from the city of Sarasota, and his great passion; a cattleman. He was one of the first Limousine cattle breeders here in Florida. He raised cows in south Florida, SW Georgia, Southern Alabama and the Panhandle of Florida. He left his family and friends many great stories from those adventures.

This is what he did in his life.

Who he was, was a man of God. His faith in the Lord defined him. He was an example of what a man should be. A servant of the Lord, A provider for his family, A partner to his wife and A role model for his boys.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home beginning at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend Craig Jackson and Reverend Robert Harrison officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Rock Hill Church Cemetery.

