Robinson obit

Mr. Winston Sherwood Robinson, of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on February 1, 2019 in the Northwest Florida Community Hospital of Chipley, Florida. He was 51 years old.

Winston was born on September 1, 1967 to Gwendolyn Robinson-Rouse in Chipley, Florida. He was a life-long resident of Washington County, Florida and a member of the Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida. He was a logger in the pulpwood industry.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 19 years: Tammy Finklea-Robinson of Chipley, Florida; one (1) daughter: Annie Robinson of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; five (5) sons: Tyrone Dawson of Panama City, Florida, Antonio Dawson of Bonifay, Florida, Lafayette Dawson, Ryan Dawson, and Keith Robinson, all of Chipley, Florida; five (5) sisters: Antonite Robinson-Peak (Phillip), of Ft. Pierce, Florida, Loraine Walker of Sacramento, California, Cynthia Ward (Willie) of Panama City, Florida, Rosalind Crolle (Walter) and Tisha Johnson-Pierre (Edouard), both of Jacksonville, Florida; seven (7) brothers: Tommy Kitterll (Sandy) of Miami, Florida, Eddie Clyde Robinson of Ft. Pierce, Florida, Norris Robinson of Sacramento, California, Wallas Yates (Shirley) and Steve Yates (Vera) both of Altamonte Springs, Florida; uncle: Joseph Gray of Lakeland, Florida; one (1) sister-in-law: Brenda Killings (Bishop Michael) of Chipley, Florida; two (2) brothers-in-law: Carl C/V/ Finklea of Chipley, Florida, and Quincy D. Carter of Bonifay, Florida; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Winston was preceded in death by his sister: Pamela Holmes; two (2) brothers: Arles Yates and Clinton Robinson.

A Celebration of Winston’s Life will be held 11AM CST, Saturday, February 9, 2019 from the sanctuary of the Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida with pastor, Rev. Dr. H.G. McCollough, Rev. Willison Yates, Bishop Michael Killings, and Rev. Thomas Smith, officiating. Committal Service will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery of Chipley, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The remains will lie in repose 1hr prior to services at the church on Saturday.