Johnson obit

Gladys Gooch Johnson, age 94, of Marianna, Florida, went home to be with the lord on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, after suffering a prolonged illness.

She was born on January 26,1925, in Hemphill, Texas to Walter Lee Gooch and Beulah Youngblood Gooch. She married James E. Johnson on October 3, 1943 in a military wedding chapel in Wichita, Kansas. They were married for 70 years.

Her life-long, professional career was a secretary. Her proficiency, attention to detail, and excellent people skills served her well for eight years as Secretary for Apostolic Bible Institute in St. Paul, Minnesota, and then 20 years as Secretary for West-Orange Cove High School in West Orange, Texas, from which she retired. Whether it was a student, teacher, custodian, or top administrator, she was known and loved by all. In post-retirement, she worked as a home parent for Methodist Children’s Home in Waco, Texas, and later worked part time for Orange County Teacher’s Credit Union.

She dedicated her life to serving God and her family. She had a zeal for life, loved to laugh, and was famous for her sense of humor and practical jokes. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. In later years, she was saddened by the death of close family members and the onslaught on Alzheimer’s disease. Her memory will be cherished in the hearts of her family and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Johnson. She is survived by three children and their spouses, James E. and Joyce Johnson of Huntington, Texas, Sharon and Virgil Lipford of Marianna, Florida, Pat and David Leiter of Manheim, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Joel Johnson, Kimberley Johnson, Jason Lipford, Jana Rednour, and Brandon Guidry; seven great-grandchildren, Jeremy Johnson, Jordan Johnson, Faith Johnson, Lance Johnson, Nathan Lipford, Katie Patrick, John Rednour IV, and Josiah Rednour; one great-great-grandchild, Isabella Rose Johnson and a very special niece, Carolyn McLemore of The Woodlands in Houston, Texas.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Interment will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel is in charge of local arrangements.