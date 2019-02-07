Jackson obit

Michele Lee Jackson, age 68 of Compass Lake, passed from this life on February 5, 2019 at Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Michele was born on August 12, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois to Charles and Shirley Wilson TenBroeck. She was an accomplished Violinist and Cello player and attained her Bachelor’s Degree of Fine Arts, Music. Michele embodied the words happiness, kindness, gentleness, and charity. She chose to live life to the fullest and to encourage and uplift others to follow their dreams. She worked as a Nuclear Medicine Technologist at Jackson Hospital for many years before her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her loving husband, John Jackson of Compass Lake, Florida; three sisters: Tina Hogan and husband Tom of Frankfort, Illinois, Cheryl TenBroeck of Terre Haute, Indiana, Charlene Peterson of San Bernadino, California; two brothers: Chuck TenBroeck and wife JoAnne of Frankfort, Illinois, Bob TenBroeck and wife Pat of Oak Forrest, Illinois; nieces and nephews: Tom, Joe, Ellen, Anna, Kathryn, Kristin, Marie, Janet, Kim and Scott.

Funeral service will be held 3P.M. Friday, February 8, 2019 at Christian Center Church, 3277 Old U.S. Road, Marianna, Florida with Pastor Gino Mayo and Pastor Steve Stirrup officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.