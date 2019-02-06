Waldrop obit

Mr. Byron Hoyt Waldrop, age 64, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away February 4, 2019 at his home. He was born December 7, 1954 in Port St. Joe, Florida, to the late Hoyt and Permelia Waldrop.

Byron is survived by his wife, Valerie Jean Waldrop of Bonifay, FL; one son, Daniel Ray Waldrop and wife June of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Tashia Miano of Bonifay, FL; one granddaughter, Alexis Waldrop; one sister, Barcia Davis of Lapine, AL.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.