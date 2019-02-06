VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets played the Bozeman Bucks for the second time this season and as in their first meeting the Jackets dominated the Bucks. The final score of the game was Vernon 59 Bozeman 33. Maurice Hargrove led the Jackets in scoring with 25 points followed by Christian Proctor with 14. Dyvion Bush contributed to the Vernon scoring with 7 points. K’wan Powell, Garrett Coleman, and Wayne Potter scored 3 points each while Caeden McDonald and Austin Angerbrandt rounded out the scoring with 2 points each.

Before the game began the Yellow Jackets recognized their three Senior players Garrett Coleman, Maurice Hargrove, and Christian Proctor as well as their Team Manager, Joseph Jenkins. The Yellow Jackets also recognized their Senior cheerleaders, Brandi Aglin, Faith Baxley, Lana Bush, and Megan McDonnell.

Vernon’s Junior Varsity began the night with a 58-14 win over the Junior Varsity Bucks.

Vernon will play host Friday night to the South Walton Seahawks in their final regular game of the season before hosting the 1A District 2 Basketball Tournament beginning on Tuesday, February 12.