Sydney Joel Pate, age 80 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on February 5, 2019 at Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Joel was born on April 25, 1938 in Jackson County, Florida to J.L. and Bonnie Searcy Pate. He served in the Army National Guard and worked with the Florida Department of Transportation Roadway Design Department for 34 years. A very involved member of his community, Joel served on the Washington County Board of County Commissioners from 2006- 2014. He served as Treasurer for the Republican Party of Florida for 12 years. Joel loved his community and was an avid supporter of youth sports, 4-H, and FFA. He was a member of Holmes Creek Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Pate of Chipley, Florida; son: Clint Pate and wife Alice of Graceville, Florida; daughter: Rita Ventry and husband Frank of Quincy, Florida; brother: Franklin Pate of Crawfordville, Florida; three grandchildren: Anthony Pate and wife Alyssa, Hannah O’Steen and husband Shannon, Hunter Ventry; five great grandchildren: Landon O’Steen, Brantlee Pate, Makayla O’Steen, Ashlyn O’Steen, Gentry Pate.

Funeral services will be held 2P.M. Friday, February 8, 2019 at Holmes Creek Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Pastor Doug Hogg officiating. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 6-8P.M. Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Holmes Creek Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida.