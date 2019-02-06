Four arrested for meth over weekend

Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews continues to tighten patrols in Washington County with vigilant deputies who are focused on the same goal of eradicating drugs from our communities. WCSO K9 units assisted in four arrests during a busy weekend.

Just before 5 a.m. on Saturday morning, a WCSO deputy observed a vehicle parked at Blue Lake Park in Chipley, after hours. The occupants of the vehicle, who were identified as 47-year-old Russell Cooper of Crawfordville and 46-year-old Susan Leigh Dasher of Apalachicola exhibited behaviors that concerned the deputy. K9 Kash was then deployed, at which time he alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search led to the discovery of pill bottle containing methamphetamine and two glass pipes, one of which was “loaded” with methamphetamine.

Both Dasher and Cooper were booked on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Saturday night, 20-year-old Zachery Frank Tucker, of Youngstown was arrested during a traffic stop on Orange Hill Road after K9 Kash alerted to narcotics.

During a search, deputies observed a plastic bag of marijuana partially smashed into the ground. Tucker admitted to deputies that he had attempted to grind it into the ground with his boot to destroy the evidence. Also located was a vape pen, which tested positive for methamphetamine oil, as well as a plastic bag methamphetamine and a scale.

Tucker was booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence.

The fourth drug arrest occurred during a traffic stop, on Sunday, in Wausau. K9 Axil alerted to narcotics and a search of the vehicle led to deputies locating two glass pipes, five hypodermic needles, and a plastic bag of methamphetamine.

The driver, 23-year-old Daniel Alvarado of Holmes County was arrested and booked on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All four subjects were booked into the Washington County Jail.