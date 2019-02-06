Dunn statement on State of the Union

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) released the following statement in response to President Trump’s State of the Union Address:

“Tonight, President Trump laid out a bold plan for the country. He called for unity and bipartisanship, for Democrats and Republicans to work together. The folks back home in North Florida want to see results and they want their elected officials to work with President Trump – not against him. I believe we can accomplish great things in 2019 – including Hurricane Michael relief, cracking down on the opioid epidemic, fixing our crumbling health care system, and continuing the strong pro-growth American agenda that is benefiting hardworking people across this country.

“Over the last two years we have seen record job growth and incomparable economic strides. Just last month, more than 304,000 jobs were created and we currently have the highest labor participation rate in six years. The state of our union is strong, but it is also fractured.

“I hope Democrats in Congress will take President Trump’s words to heart and work with us, instead of against us.”