Major league baseball stars and dozens of other former Chipola players and coaches returned to their alma mater for the 12th Annual Chipola Baseball Alumni Weekend Feb. 1-2. The events included an alumni dinner and auction. Members of the 2018 Chipola National Championship Team were recognized along with former Chipola head coach Ellis Dungan. Guest speaker for the event was alumnus Buck Showalter, former head coach of the Orioles, Yankees, Diamondbacks and Rangers.

