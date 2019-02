The Holmes County High School boys basketball team defeated Ponce de Leon on Monday by a final score of 62-53.

Scoring for Holmes County were: E. Reddice 29, A. Potter 10, B. Richards 11, W. Bailey 2, J. Farrow 2, B. Rich 8.

Scoring for Ponce de Leon were: B. West 8, J. Hicks 7, D. Land 10, G. Gillis 1, K. Condreas 11, J. Covington 7, T. Rushing 9.