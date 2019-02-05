GEO to host Corrections Job Fair at Chipola March 4

MARIANNA—The GEO Bay Correctional Institution, will host a one-day hiring event for Correctional Officers and Trainees, Monday, Mar. 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Chipola College Public Service Building.

Interested applicants should bring the following documents: Driver’s License, Social Security Card, Birth Certificate, High School Diploma or equivalent, Military DD-214 Member 4 Copy, Any legal Name Change Document, past (7) years employment history, three references (with contact information). Applicants will take CJBAT on the same day.

Benefits include: C.O.T. paid training, competitive salary, health insurance with dental and vision, 401K, uniforms provided, career advancement, paid time off after 90 day and sign-on bonus for certified officers.

For more information or for those unable to attend, contact: Bryan Wiggins, GEO Human Resources at 850-387-7832.