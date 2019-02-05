Chipola’s “Beauty and the Beast” is Feb. 21-24

MARIANNA—Chipola College Theatre’s production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast runs Feb. 21-24. The show plays nightly at 7 p.m. with a Sunday, Feb. 24 matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets—$10 for adults and $6 for ages 18 and under—go on sale Feb. 7. ACT Fund members may redeem tickets beginning Jan. 31.

A dinner-and-a-show event is Friday, Feb. 22. Proceeds support the Take Stock in Children scholarship and mentoring program. For $30, patrons get a show ticket and dinner. For information about the dinner show, call Debra Perdue, TSIC Coordinator, at (850) 718-2428.

The “Be Our Guest!” Reception Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. is a special benefit for ACT Fund members only. Guests will enjoy a sweet treat and have the opportunity to meet cast members and take photos before the show.

Chipola Director Charles Sirmon selected the cast which features: Bailey Foxworth as Belle, Anthony Severson as the Beast, Preston Beall as Maurice, Drew Kelley as Gaston, Daniel Clubb as Lefou, Stephanie Woodard as Old Beggar Women, Daniel Covington as Monsieur D’Arque, Zac West as Cogsworth, Brock Harris as Lumiere, Sara Grace Lockard as Babette, Sarah Vickery as Mrs. Potts, Ethan Smith as Chip, Danielle Henry as Madame De La Gande Bouche. Silly Girls include: Sarah Lynn White, Katee Brown and Lauryl Grace Hinson.

Academy Award-winning show comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairytale. The stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Menken and Tim Rice.

For information, call the Center for the Arts Box Office at 850-718-2420 or visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.