Tazjhani Baker was crowned Chipola Homecoming Queen and Mikel Engram was crowned Mr. Chipola on Feb. 2.

Members of the 2019 Chipola College Homecoming Court are, from left: Olivia Wester, Michael Anthony Brown, Aisley Patterson-Rhodes, Weston Schrock, TyAnna White, 2018 Queen Madison Kincaid, Tamarique Jones, 2019 Queen Tazjhani Baker, 2019 Mr. Chipola Mikel Engram, Brian Williams, 2018 Mr. Chipola Tyre Myrick, Shelley Dryden, Maxx Harrell, Madison Peacock, Anthony Severson and Katee Brown.