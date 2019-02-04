VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets had four players score in double figures in Monday night’s 68-60 win over the Rocky Bayou Knights. Maurice Hargrove led the scoring with 21 points; Dyvion Bush added 13 points; Christian Proctor contributed 11 points and Caeden McDonald had 10 points. Also scoring for Vernon were Wayne Potter with 5 points; K’wan Powell with 4 points; Garrett Coleman and Nathan Harcus added 2 points each.

Vernon will host Bozeman Tuesday night in a game that will feature the recognition of Vernon’s Senior Basketball players and cheerleaders.

Vernon’s Junior Varsity opened the night’s action with a 63-30 win over the Junior Varsity Knights.