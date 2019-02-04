Padgett obit

Mr. Larry Padgett, age 68, of Bonifay, Florida passed away February 1, 2019 at his home. He was born August 4, 1950 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida to the late Reo and Loyce Whitehead Padgett.

Larry is survived by one son, Reo Padgett and wife Terri of Eastpoint, FL; two daughters, Shanna McMurria and husband Mike of Blakely, GA and Tabitha Ray and husband Billy of Carrabelle, FL; two brothers, Reo Padgett and wife Doris of Bonifay, FL and Cleo Padgett and wife Viola of Homerville, GA; five sisters, Versie Curry and husband Larry of Bonifay, FL, Diane Walsingham and husband Carthel of Wausau, FL, June Burgess and husband Danny of DeFuniak Springs, FL, Carrie Padgett of Webb, AL, Pauline Carroll of Darlington, FL; 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.