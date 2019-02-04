Homemade Cleaners class

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

Tuesday, February 19, 6:00-8:00 p.m., at Eastside Baptist Church, 3385 Roche Ave. (Hwy. 277), Vernon. 

Learn how to make inexpensive, effective cleaning products to keep your home and clothes clean and fresh!  Registration fee is $5 and includes class materials.  Space is limited.  PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265, or the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108.

University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution.  For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-638-6265 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.