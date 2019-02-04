Gonsalves arrested after report of reckless driving

On 2/3/19 at approximately 9:00am the Tallahassee Communication Center received a report of reckless vehicle traveling westbound on State Road 8 (I-10) in Jackson County.

Troopers were dispatched to the area and were able to locate the vehicle traveling in Holmes County.

Troopers observed a white U-Haul pick-up truck still driving recklessly and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver was identified as Charles V. Gonsalves (50 yoa) from Homestead, Florida. During the course of the traffic stop troopers observed signs of impairment.

A DUI investigation was initiated and Mr. Gonsalves was subsequently arrested for DUI. During the course of the investigation the vehicle Mr. Gonsalves was driving was found to be reported stolen by U-Haul rental company.

Charges:

1. Speeding 30 over Infraction (Mandatory Court Appearance)

2. Failure to return Leased property(Felony)

3. Driving Under the influence(Misdemeanor)