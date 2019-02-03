Taylor obit

To know John Smillie Taylor was to know a true gentleman with a kindness in his eyes that shined brightly even to his last breath. Always clean shaven, sharply dressed and eager to learn, John was a scholarly fellow whose idea of a perfect evening was reading the New York Times and listening to classical music. Yet he never took himself too seriously and his quick wit could always bring a smile.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia on April 23, 1945 to parents Ralph Gates Taylor, Jr. and Anne Tully Taylor, John was a graduate of Chipley High School in Chipley, Florida and Chipola Junior College in Marianna, Florida. His willingness to try new ventures guided John through a variety of experiences, from healthcare to carpentry, but he found his greatest fulfillment during his time as the sales and marketing director at Highlands Country Club in Highlands, North Carolina and Plantation Point Country Club in St. Simons, Georgia.

John went peacefully to be with the Lord on January 31, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Betty Pleas Taylor of Richmond Hill, Georgia; brother- and sister-in-law Dick Grant and Jean Grant of Richmond Hill, Georgia; Jim Porlier and wife Sue Porlier of Dothan, Alabama; and Alex Pleas of Cottondale, Florida. To his 10 nieces and nephews, and 13 great nieces and nephews he was known simply as Uncle John and would greet them with a jovial, “Hello, young man!” or “Hello, young lady!” in true Southern style. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

A Celebration of Life for John will be February 5, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Chipley, Florida. Visitation begins at 10:30AM with the Service at 11:00 AM, Graveside at Glenwood Cemetery.