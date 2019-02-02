VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets and the Blountstown Tigers met for the second time this season at Vernon Friday night, the Jackets having won their previous meeting. Vernon used a 24 point second quarter to gain an advantage over Blountstown that the Tigers were not able to overcome to defeat the Tigers 58-49. Dyvion Bush led the Jackets in scoring with 22 points, 14 of them coming in the second quarter. Maurice Hargrove also scored in double figures with 12 points. K’wan Powell added 9 points to the Jackets’ victory while Caeden McDonald added 7. Garrett Coleman and Christian Proctor rounded out Vernon’s scoring with 4 points each.

Vernon will be at home Monday night when they host Rocky Bayou.

Vernon’s Junior Varsity opened the night’s action with a 1 point victory over the Junior Varsity Tigers.