Holmes and Washington County traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction activities. Debris removal and disposal services across Northwest Florida continue. Traffic flaggers are onsite to assist with traffic control. Motorists and pedestrian traffic are reminded to watch for workers and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway

Holmes County:

Valee Road Bridge Replacement Over Blue Creek- Work activities will begin the week of Monday, Feb. 4 to replace the bridge on Valee Road over Blue Creek. The $1.1 million bridge replacement project also includes new guardrail, minor drainage improvements, sodding, and new pavement markings. During construction Valee Road will be closed and traffic detoured via State Road (S.R.) 81 (Samson Highway), Coy Commander Road, and U.S. 90.

S.R. 79 Drainage Activities in Bonifay- The northbound lane of S.R. 79 in Bonifay will be closed just north of U.S. 90 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4 through Friday, Feb. 8 as crews perform drainage activities.

Washington County:

S.R. 77 Widening from north of Blue Lake Road to north of Sunny Hills entrance- North and southbound traffic on S.R. 77 from north of County Road 279 (Moss Hill Road) to just south of Shenandoah Boulevard will be transitioned to the newly constructed northbound lanes Monday, Feb. 4. Drivers may encounter intermittent lane restrictions from 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4 to 1 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5 as crews prepare to shift traffic. All travel lanes will be clearly marked. This shift will allow crews to begin reconstruction of the future southbound lanes.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.