Florida Peanut Producers 44th Annual Membership Meeting

MARIANNA, FL – The Florida Peanut Producers Association will hold the 44th Annual Membership Meeting on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Jackson County Agriculture Conference Center, 2741 Penn Avenue, Marianna, FL. This year’s program will include a variety of updates on association activities funded by your check-off dollars.

All members and spouses are invited to attend. Registration will begin at 6:00 p.m. (cst) followed by the traditional smoked steak dinner at 6:30 p.m. (cst).

Florida Peanut Producers Association continues to work for and represent Florida’s peanut growers in research, promotion and education.