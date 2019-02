Due to a water main break the City of Chipley Public Works Department is issuing a “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” to the following customers:

On Court Avenue from Falling Waters Road to 8th Street

On Hwy. 77 from South Blvd. to Court Avenue

On 8th Street from Court Avenue to South Blvd.

Customers affected should receive a door knocker notifying them of the water main break and the procedures to follow.

Any questions please call Public Works at 850-638-6346.