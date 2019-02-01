Workshop offered on using prescribed fire to promote wildlife on private lands

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and partners are hosting a “Prescribed Fire & Wildlife Stewardship” workshop for private landowners in northwest Florida.

The workshop, sponsored by the FWC, the Florida Chapter of the Wildlife Society and the University of Florida/IFAS, will be held Feb. 26-28 at the North Florida Research and Education Center, 155 Research Road, in Quincy, FL 32351.

Registration information and the agenda are available on the Florida Chapter of The Wildlife Society’s website: fltws.org/new-events. Sign up in advance, since this workshop can accommodate only 35 participants, with a cost of $25.

Landowners in Gadsden County and surrounding counties who attend will hear and participate in presentations, panel discussions and field exercises on local private lands. The hands-on field exercises will allow landowners to work in small groups and begin incorporating ideas into their own prescribed fire plans and operations. Staff from the FWC’s Wildlife and Habitat Management Section and Landowner Assistance Program will participate.

Use of prescribed fire in Florida is beneficial for wildlife and habitats, and helps reduce the risk of wildfires.

Watch FWC’s video on using fire on a Florida cattle ranch conserving wildlife: youtu.be/zYGmW-CJmAE. Another video features the efforts of north Florida landowners to restore longleaf pine habitat and conserve wildlife: youtube.com/watch?v=Okiy-ZDVKvE.

Learn more about the FWC’s Landowner Assistance Program at MyFWC.com/LAP.