Woman arrested on warrant facing contraband charge

A Holmes County woman arrested on a violation of probation warrant, during a traffic stop, is facing an additional charge for the introduction of contraband into the Washington County Jail.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Zoie Smith, 26, after stopping the vehicle she was driving on St. Mary’s Road in Caryville Saturday night. During the stop, deputies confirmed Smith had an active warrant for a probation violation and no valid driver’s license. K9 Titan was deployed and alerted to the presence of narcotics. Smith admitted to deputies that she had a syringe in her pocket, which was found to contain methamphetamine.

Smith was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail. During intake, detention deputies found a cellophane wrapper containing methamphetamine in her bra. Smith was booked on the charges of introduction of contraband into a detention facility and possession of drug paraphernalia.