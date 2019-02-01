Rogers obit

Mrs. Ellen Earline Rogers, age 44, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away January 31, 2019 at Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama. She was born June 5, 1974 in Panama City, Florida.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Audrey Lee Rogers, a daughter, Jenna and one brother, Michael Rogers.

Ellen is survived by one son, Bill Hubbard; two brothers, Joey Rogers and wife Angie and Charlie Rogers and wife Candace; two sisters, Sharon Rogers and Gail Alford and husband Bud; numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 4:00 PM Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Union Pentecostal Church. Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.