Malzia Naomi Perkins, 89, of Orlando, FL, formally of Bonifay, died Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

Funeral services were held at 10:00 am on Monday, January 28, 2019, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Charles Barton and Rev. Wayne Brannon officiating.  Interment followed at Pleasant Grove Cemetery  with Sims Funeral Home directing.