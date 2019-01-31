TROY’s School of Accountancy AACSB accreditation places institution in elite status

TROY –Troy University’s Sorrell College of Business now stands as just one of 189 colleges of business worldwide to hold dual accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

The accreditation of the School of Accountancy was announced Wednesday by AACSB, founded in 1916 and the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools. It is the largest business education network connecting students, educators and businesses worldwide. The Sorrell College received accreditation in November.

“Achieving AACSB accreditation for the School of Accountancy places Troy University on the very top tier of business schools worldwide. This monumental achievement signifies the deepest commitment by our faculty, staff and administrators to building value in every TROY degree and setting our graduates apart from others in a globally competitive business world,” said Troy Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. “It is validation that the emphasis we place on student success – both in the classroom and in business after they graduate – will result in highly skilled, globally competitive professionals.”

AACSB accreditation has been earned by only five percent of the world’s schools offering business degrees at the bachelor level or higher, with 831 institutions in 54 countries and territories. Today’s announcement moves to 189 the number maintaining a supplemental accreditation for their accounting programs.

“I’m very proud of our dedicated faculty and staff in achieving this important recognition for the School of Accountancy,” said Dr. Judson Edwards, Dean of the Sorrell College of Business. “The Sorrell College now holds AACSB accreditation in both business and accounting, which is synonymous with ‘the highest standards of excellence’ for the academic programs we offer our students,” said Dr. Judson Edwards, Dean of the Sorrell College of Business. “We have laid a great foundation for the future through the attainment of dual AACSB accreditation, joining a select group of business schools representing the best universities in the world.”

AACSB Accreditationprovides a framework of 15 international standards against which business schools assess the quality of their educational services.These standards ensure continuous improvement and provide focus for schools to deliver on their mission, innovate, and drive impact. AACSB-accredited schools have successfully completed a rigorous, multi-year process which includes self-assessment, plan development, and peer-review, ensuring that they have the resources, credentials, and commitment needed to provide students with a first-rate, future-focused business education.

To realize accounting accreditation, an institution must first earn or maintain AACSB Business Accreditation. Then, in addition to developing and implementing a mission-driven plan to satisfy the business accreditation quality standards, accounting accreditation requires the satisfaction of an additional set of accreditation standards that are specific to the discipline and profession of accounting.

“The faculty, administrative personnel, and students within the Troy University School of Accountancy are extremely excited to be recognized by AACSB International as an accounting program that meets the high standards of this accrediting body,” said Dr. Steve Grice, Director of the School of Accountancy. “This is an honor that adds value to every accounting degree earned by our alumni as well as those that will be earned by our current and future students. This is great time to be associated with the Troy University Sorrel College of Business and its School of Accountancy.”