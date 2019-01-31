Sowell obit

Mrs. Jackie Helen Sowell, age 68, of Bonifay, Florida passed away January 30, 2019 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. She was born August 3, 1950 in Columbus, Georgia.

Jackie was preceded in death by her father and step-mother, Jimmy and June McGowan, mother, Helen Home Jackson McGowan, paternal grandparents, Codie and Carrie Mae McGowan, one brother, Sammy McGowan, one sister, Gail Carr, father-in-law, Earl Sowell, two grandsons, Zachary Locklar and Nathan Kelley and one granddaughter, Ashley Austin.

Mrs. Sowell is survived by her husband, Curry Sowell of Bonifay, FL; daughter, Dawn Kelley and husband Jonathan of Bay Minette, AL; son, Codie Sowell and wife Wendy of Bonifay, FL, mother-in-law, Mary Lois Sowell of Bonifay, FL; six grandchildren, Dillon Anderson, Jacob Kelley, Michael Sowell, Kodi Crager, Kellie Crager and Storm Austin; three sisters, Martha Lee Rich and husband Joe, Carol Williams and Bonnie McGowan; one brother, Eddie McGowan and wife Karita; aunt, Maryann McArdle; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, February 1, 2019, at East Pittman Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the East Pittman Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday at Peel Funeral Home.