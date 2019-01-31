McDaniel obit

Jerry Ruedon McDaniel, age 78, of Mobile, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019.

Jerry was born August 14, 1940 in Chipley, Florida to Annie Grant McDaniel and Jesse McDaniel. Jerry was a veteran of the United States Navy and a faithful member of Forest Hill Church of God. He was a wonderful and beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Cricket McDaniel; sons, Rodney (Missy) McDaniel and Greg (Kim) McDaniel; brother, Ronnie (Dale) McDaniel; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by his daughter, Shannon Cook; father, Jesse McDaniel; mother, Annie Grant McDaniel; brother, Nolan McDaniel; grandson, Ryan Cook; and sisters, Opal Williams, Becky Meeks, and Bonnie Williams.

Contributions in Jerry’s memory may be made to Forest Hill Church of God Building Improvement Fund, 5508 Moffett Rd, Mobile, Alabama 36618, www.foresthillcog.org.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, February 1, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.