Hunter safety internet-completion courses offered in four counties in February

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety internet-completion courses in four counties in February (list follows). Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters, and learn about conservation.
Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.
All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.
Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.
The locations and times are:
Bay County
Feb. 23 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT)
Bay County Shooting Range
10900 Steelfield Road in Panama City Beach
Escambia County
Feb. 6 (6 to 10 p.m. CT) & March 2 (7 to 10 a.m. CT)
Molino Community Center
6450 Highway 95A in Molino
Feb. 27 (6 to 10 p.m. CT) & March 2 (7 to 10 a.m. CT)
Langley Bell 4-H Center
3730 Stefani Road in Cantonment
Leon County
Feb. 22 (6 to 9 p.m. ET) & Feb. 23 (8 a.m. to noon ET)
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission – Bryant Building
620 S. Meridian Street in Tallahassee
Santa Rosa County
Feb. 13 (6 to 10 p.m. CT) & March 2 (7 to 10 a.m. CT)
Jay Community Center
5259 Booker Lane in Jay
Feb. 20 (6 to 10 p.m. CT) & March 2 (7 to 10 a.m. CT)
Santa Rosa County Extension Services
6263 Dogwood Drive in Milton
Feb. 28 (6 to 10 p.m. CT) & March 2 (7 to 10 a.m. CT)
Avalon Middle School
5445 King Arthur’s Way in Milton
Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Panama City at 850-265-3676.