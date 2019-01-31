The Friends of the Washington County Library welcome all Friends to the monthly meeting Thursday, February 7, 2019, 12-1:00 p.m. at the John Wesley Center of the First United Methodist Church of Chipley.

Program: Gweneth Lane Collins is one of our community’s newest published authors with two books coming out during 2018. Encouraged by her mother to “write it down”, last year she finally put to paper two of her own stories. Her first short story was written in the 3rd grade and hangs on her office wall – “The Music Room”, a short story about Mozart.

Gweneth is Club Secretary of Chipley Garden Club and Washington County Historical Society and currently writes PR articles for both. Occasionally, she has been known to dash off an article for our public library.

As an army brat, Gweneth spent years in France, Germany, and all over the United States which fueled her imagination. After graduation, she moved to Atlanta before returning to Germany for 3 years. She then continued her travels stateside with her sweetheart, Wade Collins, a Chipley native. In their 30 years of marriage they have moved 17 times – lots of new people and interesting places – before returning to Chipley in 2007.

Described by her sister as “disgustingly cheerful with a slight case of OCD”, Gweneth is all-around creative and is as artistic with a paint brush as she is a crochet hook, glue gun, or wire snips. She collects a variety of items – beach paintings, books, owls, Eiffel towers, elephants, Christmas villages, old watches, brass wall plates, cameras – to mention a few. Scrapbooking forever, Gweneth never met a cat – or a book – she didn’t like.

President’s Message: The Friends of the Library Game Night will be Thursday, Feb. 28th, at 6:00 pm in the John Wesley Building at the First United Methodist of Chipley. We all need to work very hard this year selling tickets and advertising by word of mouth. Sarah has turned in an announcement of the event to the Washington County News which should appear in Saturday’s paper. Contact Sarah for tickets which are also available at the Library. The important thing is for us to be enthusiastic as we ask our friends and neighbors to buy tickets and participate. Please emphasize that we all have a great time and the food is always outstanding. We will sign up for our food items at our next meeting which is Thursday, February 7th, at noon. Please be willing to share any ideas that you have to improve Game Night. The Bridge-a-Rama that Leola directs continues to be very successful, and we thank her for all of her efforts and contributions. However, Game Night is our only club wide fundraiser, so let’s give it our best effort this year! Also, please bring $$ to contribute to the door prizes. Traditionally, each member has contributed $5.00.

Also, let us all work hard on encouraging folks to join our organization. Please call our elected officials and ask them to join. We will have forms available at the meeting for new members and continuing members who, like me, have not renewed their membership.

We need 2 volunteers to be our host/hostesses for our upcoming meeting. Let me know if you will volunteer.

Thank you for all you do to support our Library!

See you on Feb. 7th.

Regards, Pat Dickson