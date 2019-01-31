CHS to present Theatre Showcase

The Chipley High School Theatre Department will present a Theatre Showcase on February 8 & 9, at 7 pm nightly. The Theatre Showcase will feature the talents of the Chipley High School theatre students as they take the stage in numerous comedy scenes, songs, and dances. In the style of Saturday Night Live and Mad TV, this is the perfect show for any comedy lover!

General seating tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 16th. Tickets are $10.00/adults and $5.00/students & children. Proceeds from this event will benefit the spring New York City Trip and the Chipley High School Theatre Department’s spring musical, Bye Bye Birdie. Tickets are available from any participating theatre student or by calling Chipley High School at 850-638-6100.

For more information, contact Director of Theatre, Kevin Russell, at kevin.russell@wcsdschools.com or at chipleyhstheatre@gmail.com.