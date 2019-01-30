Traffic altercation results in shooting

On January 28, at approximately 7:20 pm an officer with the Chipley Police Department observed vehicles partially blocking the roadway at 1385 Main Street, Chipley, at the south entrance of One South Bank. The officer investigating the vehicles pulled behind a black Dodge Ram which was partially blocking the roadway and observed a white male standing outside a white Ford F250. Immediately after the officer’s arrival he observed a single shot fired from the Black Dodge Ram striking the victim, Dan E. Riedel, 31, of Chipley who was standing at the rear driver’s side passenger door. The suspect, Shawn T. Gainey, 47, of Chipley, was immediately taken into custody by officers on scene and was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

According to witness statements that there was some sort of altercation between the vehicles, while traveling north bound on Hwy 77 which lead to a minor collision between the two vehicles. After the collision both vehicles pulled over at the south entrance to One South bank where a verbal altercation ensued between Gainey and Riedel which ultimately lead to the shooting of Riedel at the scene. Riedel was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

“This is still an active investigation”, states Chief Scott Thompson, “we are requesting anyone who may have witnessed this incident or events leading up to this incident to contact the Chipley Police Department at (850) 638-6310. If confronted with a situation where an irate driver is involved do not stop, immediately contact law enforcement and continue to drive to a safe place.”