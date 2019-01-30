Stevenson obit

Mrs. Dorothy Hayes Stevenson, age 88 of Anniston, Alabama and formerly of Marianna, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Friday January 25, 2019 in Anniston, Alabama.

She was a member of Bethel Star Missionary Baptist Church of Marianna, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandaughter, Shanta’ Stevenson and daughter and son: Chrisher Stevenson Swinton and Billy Joe Stevenson.

She leaves to cherish her memories to her children: Larry Hayes, Sr. (Louise) of Marianna, FL, Pastor Vickie S. Folks (Deacon Steven Folks) of Anniston, AL and Dr. Evangelist Roymonia Wilson (Pastor Richard Wilson) of Marianna, FL; grandchildren: Shannon Graham of Memphis, TN, Dana Swinton of Clarksville, TN, Gregory Hayes of Monticello, FL, Larry Hayes, Jr., Orentheal Williams both of Tallahassee, FL; Dejuan Graham, Steven Folks, Jr. of Anniston, AL; Lorinthiel Hayes of Phoenix City, AL, Reginald Robinson of Oklahoma, City, OK, Jeremy Robinson of Orlando, FL, Brett Swinton of Killeen, TX, Dr. LonTejuana Hunter Cooper (Deacon Quinton Cooper) and Brenda Hayes of Tallahassee, FL and Kamona Hayes of Monticello, FL; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 3-6 PM, Friday, February 1, 2019 at the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

Funeral services will be 11 AM, Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Bethel Star Missionary Baptist Church in Marianna, Florida with the Reverend George Williams, pastor/teacher/eulogist.

Mrs. Stevenson will be laid to rest in the Orange Hill Cemetery in Marianna, Florida under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.