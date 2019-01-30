Richardson obit

Mrs. Flossie Richardson, 97 of the Poplar Springs Community, Graceville, FL passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.

Mrs. Flossie a life-long resident of Holmes County was born July 11, 1921 to the late Jack and Vassie DeShazo Register. A 1939 graduate of Poplar Springs High School, Mrs. Flossie worked as a nurse’s aide at the Campbellton-Graceville Hospital for over 20 years, working after at the Doctor’s Memorial Hospital and then to the Green Thumb Program in Bonifay. Mrs. Flossie truly enjoyed taking care of others, sewing and gardening. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Her Life will be 11 a.m., Thursday, January 31, 2019 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends Thursday, 10 a.m. until time of service.

Preceded in death by her husband David Lawton Richardson, two sons Jack Lawton Richardson, David Charley Richardson, two grandsons James Crockett Hall, Adam David Hunter.

Survived by three daughters Linda Sue Hall, Myra Hunter Wood, Marilyn Goodwin; three grandchildren Charley Jason Hall, Melissia Rene’ McBee, Loretta Goodwin; four great grandchildren Anna Rene’ Hall, Cy Murphy Havron, Jr. Siearra Lynn and Erin Lynn, a host of nieces and nephews.