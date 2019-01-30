Johns obit

Reverend Martin Eugene “Gene” Johns, age 88, of Fountain, FL, passed from this life on Sunday, January 27, 2019, his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 25, 1930, in Wausau, FL, to the late Charlie and Corene (Finch) Johns.

Along with his parents, Gene is preceded in death by one son, Timmy Johns, brothers, Buford Johns, Cresco Johns, Edward Johns, one sister, Luell Rogers.

He is survived by his loving wife, Juanita Johnson Johns; three sons: Elton Johns and wife Patricia of Fountain, FL, Billy Johns and wife Lillian of Fountain, FL, and Dennis Johns and wife Sherie of Cedar Key, FL, brother, Lowell “Pee Wee” Johns, brother Roscoe Johns, sister, Lokey Grissett, sister, Gracie Maddox, brother, Charles Earl Johns, sister, Shelby Hughen, eight grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. with Reverend Darwin Glass officiating. Interment will follow at Gap Pond Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.