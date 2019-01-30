Corbin obit

Hattie Inez Corbin, age 85 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on January 27, 2019 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

Mrs. Inez was born on September 4, 1933 in Vernon, Florida to Author and Annie Mae (Weeks) Cook. She was a graduate of Vernon High School and a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle. She will be remembered as a wonderful caregiver and loving mother, but most of all as a Godly woman. She was a member of Sapp Holiness Church in Cottondale, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Willie Lee Corbin Sr.; four brothers: Ernest Cook, Pleasy Cook, Wilson Cook, Winfred Cook; four sisters: Ella Mae Corbin, Margie Pippin, Tina Pippin, Isetta Coatney.

She is survived by her two sons: Willie Lee Corbin Jr. and wife Beverly of Dothan, Alabama, Michael Corbin and wife Diane of Woodstock, Georgia; step daughter: Dianne Southall and husband Jimmy of Panama City, Florida; seven grandchildren; twenty one great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Friday, February 1, 2019 at Sapp Holiness Church in Cottondale, Florida with Bro. Gerald Vickery, Bro. Chubby Watson, and Bro. James Lewis officiating. Interment will follow in Rock Hill Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 6-8P.M. Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Sapp Holiness Church in Cottondale, Florida.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made at her request to Gideons International Chipley Camp, P.O. Box 1042, Chipley, Florida or at gideons.org.